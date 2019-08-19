Colley set for return to Majestic

By Mathew Lyons

John Colley is set to return to Majestic less than three years after he left the business, The Sunday Times has reported.

Colley left Majestic in July 2017 after two and a half years. After a brief spell as chief executive of Hobbycraft, he joined Kingfisher as chief trading officer in January 2018.

Colley had previously worked at Kingfisher in senior roles with Screwfix and B&Q.

Earlier this month, US private equity fund Fortress acquired the Majestic retail operation for £95m.

Majestic announced in March that it would be divesting its retail outlets and focusing on its online subscription business, Naked Wines.

Sales at Majestic Retail rose 1.5% to £268m in the year to April 2019, while sales at Naked were up 14.5%.

It had previously been reported that Dan Jago, former chief executive of Berry Bros & Rudd and BWS director at Tesco, was in the running for the chief executive role.

In June, Majestic hired former Tesco BWS director Robert Cooke as its buying and merchandising director.