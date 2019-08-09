Subscriber login Close [x]
Gigi's lands with splash of colour

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 August, 2019

GIGI’S HOXTON

11 Hoxton Square, London, N1 6NU

gigishoxton.com

In June, Hoxton Square welcomed a new addition with the arrival of Gigi’s Hoxton – an all-day restaurant, bar and late-night music venue. Taking over the former site of Zigfrid von Underbelly, Gigi’s Hoxton features a unique fusion of cutting-edge design, contemporary food and delicious cocktails complemented by DJ sets and live music. Gigi’s menu has been created by head chef Antonio Mollo, whose Italian heritage and passion for high-quality ingredients are reflected in the fresh and colourful dishes available. The wine list features a selection of Italian, French and New World favourites alongside English, organic and natural wines. A selection of beers and cocktails is also available.

