Swiss Heritage comes to London

By Lisa Riley

HERITAGE

18–20 Rupert Street,

London W1D 6DE

heritagerestaurant.co.uk

From rich fondue with truffle, molten raclette and crispy rösti through to chateaubriand charbonnade on tabletop charcoal grills, the newly-opened Heritage restaurant takes Swiss food to a new level. The new venue takes its wine as seriously as it does its food. Carefully curated by head sommelier Elena Serban, the 200-strong list, divided by grape varietals, complements the dynamic flavours served from the theatre kitchen. Showcasing unique wines from the Alpine region, top wines from Champagne, Burgundy and Bordeaux, as well as a plethora of New World wines, each bottle is stored in the restaurant’s statement glass wine cellar, which spans the length of the lower ground corridor.







