Pernod Ricard to unveil non-alcoholic dark spirit

By Helen Gilbert

Pernod Ricard UK is embracing the no and low trend with a premium alcohol-free dark spirit.

Debuting exclusively in Sainsbury’s next week, Celtic Soul will cost £25 for a 70cl bottle.

The tipple is said to contain a smooth blend of sweet vanilla, spices and oak cask wood flavours and is best served with ginger ale and garnished with orange, its makers say.

The NPD comes as the no and low category had grown in value in the UK off-trade +24.2% and is worth £107.7m.

No & Low Spirits has also jumped +374.9%1, significantly outperforming the total spirits category in value sales and is forecast to increase by 455% in volume sales globally by 2020.

“With the No and Low category showing double-digit growth in both value and volume, this is a dynamic area for Pernod Ricard UK,” said Ian Peart, business development director for Pernod Ricard UK. “The category currently lacks a compelling dark spirits offering and we are excited to partner with Celtic Soul to bring the brand to market. Since launching Ceder's in July 2018, we have seen encouraging results and as of March 2019, Ceder's is a £1m brand, so we’re excited to be extending our current non-alcoholic offering at a time when the No and Low market continues to gain momentum.”

Craig Hutchison, founder and MD of Celtic Soul, added: "The mindset of the drinker has changed and to have a sophisticated drink doesn't mean it has to contain alcohol. It's about the ritual, the serve, the taste and the adult price point."
















