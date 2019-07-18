Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard to unveil non-alcoholic dark spirit

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  18 July, 2019

Pernod Ricard UK is embracing the no and low trend with a premium alcohol-free dark spirit.

Debuting exclusively in Sainsbury’s next week, Celtic Soul will cost £25 for a 70cl bottle.

The tipple is said to contain a smooth blend of sweet vanilla, spices and oak cask wood flavours and is best served with ginger ale and garnished with orange, its makers say.

The NPD comes as the no and low category had grown in value in the UK off-trade +24.2% and is worth £107.7m.

No & Low Spirits has also jumped +374.9%1, significantly outperforming the total spirits category in value sales and is forecast to increase by 455% in volume sales globally by 2020.

“With the No and Low category showing double-digit growth in both value and volume, this is a dynamic area for Pernod Ricard UK,” said Ian Peart, business development director for Pernod Ricard UK. “The category currently lacks a compelling dark spirits offering and we are excited to partner with Celtic Soul to bring the brand to market. Since launching Ceder's in July 2018, we have seen encouraging results and as of March 2019, Ceder's is a £1m brand, so we’re excited to be extending our current non-alcoholic offering at a time when the No and Low market continues to gain momentum.”

Craig Hutchison, founder and MD of Celtic Soul, added: “The mindset of the drinker has changed and to have a sophisticated drink doesn't mean it has to contain alcohol. It's about the ritual, the serve, the taste and the adult price point.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95