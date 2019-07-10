The Wine Society unveils new look

By Mathew Lyons

The Wine Society has unveiled new corporate branding across all channels.

The redesign is intended to retain the society’s sense of heritage while refreshing its identity with digital channels and formats in mind.

Pierre Mansour, head of wine for the society, said: “We’re all passionate about the joy of wine here at The Society, but it was apparent from feedback that this is not coming across loudly and clearly enough. Therefore we looked at everything we do, from making sure we get the basics right, to looking and sounding our best, and being consciously more loud and proud about who we are, so that our name gets out there, to the right people, for all the right reasons.

“What hasn’t changed, and never will, is our quality-first approach to wine buying, our commitment to putting pleasure over profit, and offering unparalleled service. We’re making sure that The Society keeps up with the times without losing our great heritage. It’s what makes us different, and nothing will ever change that.”

It is the first time the society has comprehensively overhauled its identity since the 1960s.

The new branding will be incorporated across all channels from mid-July, covering everything from print and digital communications to the society’s vans and showroom.

















