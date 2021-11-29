Subscriber login Close [x]
Languedoc producer launches inaugural NFT scheme

By James Lawrence
Published:  29 November, 2021

A boutique wine label in the Languedoc Roussillon has become the first French wine brand to embrace cryptocurrency and sell digital assets via blockchain.

Utilising Ethereum, an open-source digital marketplace, Aubert & Mathieu will release several NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to interested parties who wish to purchase digital representations of the artwork that adorns their labels.

According to the winery, Aubert & Mathieu also plans to release digital tokens representing each vintage of their 'Terroir' range of Languedoc wines. The owner of the NFT will be sent an allocation each year.

"At this time we released 3 NFT, only one of each available," co-owner Anthony Aubert told Harpers. "We will launch in 2022 a NFT wine package including exclusive bottles, plus NFT, plus invitation for events. Around 100 tokens will be  released."

The NFT serves as a digital receipt that verifies the buyer’s ownership and authenticity of the wine bottles.

The winery was set up by two friends who met in school – Anthony Aubert and Jean Charles Mathieu – today they produce a range of wines in various appellations, including Terrasses du Larzac, Corbieres and Minervois la Liviniere.

