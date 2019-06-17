Subscriber login Close [x]
Can premium Prosecco put the sparkle back into sales?

By James Halliwell
Published:  17 June, 2019

Sandro Bottega, owner and managing director of Bottega Spa, has refuted suggestions the UK has reached ‘peak Prosecco’ and insisted a “new era of Prosecco premiumisation” is on the way.

After Prosecco sales slowed to the smallest increase since 2011, reports suggested Prosecco has fallen flat with UK drinkers. But Bottega said the Italian bubbles will “continue to thrive and that consumers are looking for higher quality products than ever before”.

Speaking at a tasting event in London, Bottega identified emerging markets where Prosecco sales are on the rise, like Asia and South America, as opportunities for growth.

He also said innovation and premiumisation is key to increasing sales and that brand image and marketing is vital to stand out in a crowded market.

“Prosecco is one of the UK’s most popular drinks, which can in part be attributed to the price some producers are selling it for, but it is also an extraordinary wine that owes its value to its limited availability within the region,” said Bottega.

“At Bottega, we are not favourable to the expansion of the cultivation area, which places a focus on quantity over quality. Instead, we see growth in the category coming from a new era of premiumisation.”

To tap the thirst for premium fizz, the producer has focused its attention on the launch of a “new, higher standard range of wines that highlight the typicality of the grape and the unique characteristics that can only be found in quality Prosecco”, he added.

Bottega Spa recently expanded its premium Prosecco offer, including Bottega Ancestral, Bottega Gold and Bottega Rose Gold, which it said has seen double-digit sales growth in the UK.

