Fourth Wave teams up with Denomination to launch a lighter wine

By James Halliwell
Published:  04 June, 2019

Fourth Wave has launched a range of lighter-style wines called Tread Softly, in partnership with drinks design outfit Denomination.

It said Tread Softly was created as a “next generation wine for the next generation of drinker in response to the increasing appetite for light wines that taste good, whilst having minimal environmental impact".

The range, which is made up of Prosecco, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Pinot Noir and Grenache, is produced using “sustainable vineyard management and winemaking techniques, as well as lean and green reduced-weight bottles”.

Nicholas Crampton, co-owner of Fourth Wave, said the range had been developed “in response to modern thinking about wellbeing and sustainability, and we wanted that message to be communicated clearly to consumers. We approached Denomination because it has unparalleled experience in the wine sector, and we knew the team would deliver a brave brand and packaging strategy to reflect the ground-breaking nature of Tread Softly".

The range was named Tread Softly as it “evokes a sense of eco-awareness and sustainability, whilst echoing the lighter styles and refined flavours of the wines”, he added.

Rowena Curlewis, chief executive of Denomination, said the “semiotics of the labels needed to support the name, so the graphics are delicate and considered. It’s a daring, restrained approach, but we’ve created a design aesthetic with a softness that complements the brand premise and name. Overall, the work celebrates the selection’s pioneering, eco-aware spirit and communicates that the wines are better for the planet and the consumer".

Crampton added that research showed “consumers all over the world are drinking less but better quality, and they want products that chime with their eco-aware thinking. The Tread Softly brand totally taps into this. Denomination’s work has an ethereal and beautiful presence on shelf that will ensure that Tread Softly enjoys a long, fruitful future".

Tread Softly has initially been launched to the trade in Australia. A canned version is also being produced.

