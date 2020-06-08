Harpers Design Awards 2020 open for entries

By Lisa Riley

Entries are now open for the Harpers Design Awards 2020.

As the leading drink design-focused awards in the UK, aimed at recognising the best in the industry - including establishes designs, recent launches and redesigns - Harpers Design Awards 2020 is now open for all entries from all areas of the drinks industry.

Comprising three categories - individual product, product range and innovation - the awards are split into 13 sub-categories: white wine, red wine, rosé wine, sparkling wine, brown spirits, white spirits, beers, ciders, premixed /cocktails, fortifieds, limited edition, soft drinks/mixers and low and no Alcohol.

There are no limits to how many categories can be entered.

Entries will be weighed up by a panel of expert judges from across the industry. They will be judged on a combination of creative spark, commercial understanding and ability to ensure a product (or range) stands out from the crowd.

Last year’s winners included Dueling Pistols, designed by the agency Stranger & Stranger, and Denomination’s Tread Softly, created for Fourth Wave Wines.

But the big reveal from last year’s awards was that for the first time ever wine edged ahead of spirits, both in terms of the overall winners and collectively across the competition.

The deadline for entries for this year’s awards is 4 September, with judging taking place in mid-October and winners announced in the December issue of Harpers.

To enter, visit here.