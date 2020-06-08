Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers Design Awards 2020 open for entries

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 June, 2020

Entries are now open for the Harpers Design Awards 2020.

As the leading drink design-focused awards in the UK, aimed at recognising the best in the industry - including establishes designs, recent launches and redesigns - Harpers Design Awards 2020 is now open for all entries from all areas of the drinks industry. 

Comprising three categories - individual product, product range and innovation - the awards are split into 13 sub-categories: white wine, red winerosé wine, sparkling wine, brown spirits, white spirits, beers, ciders, premixed /cocktails, fortifieds, limited edition, soft drinks/mixers and low and no Alcohol.

There are no limits to how many categories can be entered.    

Entries will be weighed up by a panel of expert judges from across the industry. They will be judged on a combination of creative spark, commercial understanding and ability to ensure a product (or range) stands out from the crowd.

Last year’s winners included Dueling Pistols, designed by the agency Stranger & Stranger, and Denomination’s Tread Softly, created for Fourth Wave Wines.

But the big reveal from last year’s awards was that for the first time ever wine edged ahead of spirits, both in terms of the overall winners and collectively across the competition.

The deadline for entries for this year’s awards is 4 September, with judging taking place in mid-October and winners announced in the December issue of Harpers. 

To enter, visit here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95