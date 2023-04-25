Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Despite ‘greedflation’ concerns, alcohol brand loyalty remains high

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 April, 2023

A majority of Britons believe companies are using inflation to mask price gouging. But despite price rises, loyalty to alcohol brands remains high, according to new findings by consumer research platform Attest.

Released today (25 April), the research found that 79% of consumers believe that businesses are involved in ‘greedflation’, with grocery price rises perceived by 65% as the most rapidly rising category, ahead of 62% for energy.

However, the same research found that alcohol and cigarettes retained the highest brand loyalty, with just 11% saying they were likely to switch brands to save money, also being the lowest ranking categories of goods when it came to switching away.

    • Read more: UK on-trade sales up YOY for sixth successive month

The survey, which examined “what makes Britons break up with brands, views on how brands are acting in response to inflation and the ways high-profile controversies affect consumer behaviour”, found overall that 92% of consumers were now willing to switch from favourite brands.

Price increases and ‘having a negative experience’ were the equal top drivers of brand switching across all categories of goods, with reasons for the latter potentially of interest to alcohol brands, despite their retaining a strong following.

The report stated: “The research identifies another factor alongside inflation that is diminishing brand loyalty: public controversy.”

Brand racism headed the list, with 42% switching away from brands embroiled in any form of racially-related controversy. This was followed by poor treatment of animals, at 38%, bad treatment of employees, at 35%, discrimination against people for disabilities, religion and/or sexual orientation, at 33%, and sexism, at 24%.

A further 22% were concerned about greenwashing, while 11% would turn away from a brand perceived to have right-wing, conservative allegiances, and 9% said the same of left-wing, liberal-leaning brands.

For those brands embroiled in a controversy – including on the tinderbox that is social media – the report found “consumers value transparency the most during a controversy”, at 54%.

Attest, which is based out of New York and London, surveyed 1,000 working-age consumers based in the UK to compile its data.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic announces new rosé listing

Scotland’s alcohol advertising ban ‘sent...

Scottish drink trade welcomes DRS delay...

Emma Rice to work as consultant for burg...

Majestic makes ‘biggest investment ever...

Round table: Nova Scotia delivers

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95