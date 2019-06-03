Koerner brothers win Young Gun of Wine award

By James Halliwell

Damon and Jono Koerner, from Koerner Wine in the Clare Valley, have won the 2019 Riedel Young Gun of Wine award at the 13th Young Gun of Wine awards.

The brothers received the award for their 2018 ‘Grace’ Riesling and 2018 ‘La Corse’ red wine.

“It’s made even better by the fact that we’re doing it as brothers,” said Damon Koerner. “We’re doing what we love and we have a great time doing it and it’s nice to be recognised on a national level for something we’ve put a fair bit of time and effort into.”

“We’re lucky that we grew up on a family vineyard that produces amazingly high quality fruit and we’ve just put a lot of effort into making very pure, fresh, pristine wines.”

It was the third year the brothers were finalists.

“The wines we entered from 2018 were by far the best we’ve ever made, and I think that’s probably why they stood out,” added Damon Koerner. “It’s been the effort of mum and dad’s work before us in creating the vineyard and our work in making the wines.”

Koerner was one of three South Australian finalists, with winemakers also coming from Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

The competition featured a wide range of Australian wines including two Vermouths by Sacha La Forgia at Adelaide Hills Distillery and a Pinot Noir by Switch Organic Wine.

Wines were chosen by a panel of over 100 sommeliers, winemakers and trade leaders, and judged by industry professionals.