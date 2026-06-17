Ambitious new Drinkaware strategy seeks big reduction in higher risk drinkers

By Andrew Catchpole

Drinkaware, the leading UK charity for tackling alcohol-related harm, has launched a five-year strategy with a target of a two million reduction in ‘risky drinkers’ in the UK by 2030.

The UK government and industry-founded body, which is supported by voluntary donations from across the alcohol production, supply and retail sectors, promotes a “shared goal [of] continuing making moderation the norm and reducing alcohol-related harm across the UK”.

Drawing on data from the latest of its annual Drinkaware Monitor nationwide survey of drinking habits (in 2025), the organisation identifies eight million risky drinkers in the UK.

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However, Drinkaware’s chief executive Karen Tyrell said: “Of the eight million risky drinkers in the UK, seven million are drinking above the CMOs’ low risk guidelines but not at the very highest level of harm. This group represents a crucial opportunity for prevention, yet many don’t recognise their level of risk or routinely discuss their drinking with healthcare professionals.”

This latter group lies within the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) ‘increasing risk’ category, consuming between 15 and 49 units for men or between 15 and 34 units for women, but with 70% of those drinkers not thinking of themselves as problem drinkers.

Current CMO guidelines for low-risk drinking are no more than 14 units a week.

Tyrell said that in the 20 years since Drinkaware was founded there have been “substantial positive changes in drinking behaviour across the UK – people are drinking less often, average consumption is down”.

With regard to targeting those in the increasing risk category, she acknowledged: “There’s a lot to celebrate here, but our work isn’t done.

“By 2030, our shared ambition is to see two million fewer risky drinkers in the UK. This new target has been developed with industry partners and stakeholders, and aligns closely with the NHS 10-year plan’s focus on prevention and early intervention. Achieving it would bring real benefits to society, communities and public health.”

Calling for a collaborative approach, the charity will focus on three core goals: reinforcing moderation as a cultural norm; providing people with guidance and support to cut back; and working together to influence and accelerate shifts in moderation.

To back this up, Drinkaware will continue to ramp up its campaigns to change behaviour, underpinned by digital tools such as its free Drinking Check, a new service finder and the MyDrinkaware App.

Drinkware reports that over the past three years, of the 1.8 million people who have completed its Drinking Check, 51% report behaviour change within 4-6 weeks, such as reduced consumption and increased drink free days.









Pictured: a mocktail being prepared