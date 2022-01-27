Jerry Lockspeiser: The dangers of ‘drink washing’ in a declining market

By Jerry Lockspeiser

I wonder if you embraced dry January this year. Apparently quite a few of us went ‘semi-dry,’ which sounds as contradictory as being a little bit pregnant. I always thought such things were all or nothing. Apparently it refers to consciously controlling alcohol consumption by drinking on fewer days, or drinking less when we do, or turning to No and Lo products instead of the full fat options. A booze equivalent of the ‘flexitarian’ approach to food perhaps.