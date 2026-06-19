Arnaud de Laforcade joins Chinon’s Domaine Beauséjour from Cheval Blanc

By Hamish Graham

CFO of Bordeaux’s Château Cheval Blanc Arnaud de Laforcade is set to join Chinon’s Domaine Beauséjour as estate director from 1 September onwards.

The appointment precedes the Loire estate’s first vintage – a 2023 release – which will come next year. He will also step into the role of sales and finance director at Beauséjour’s sister property, Anjou’s Domaine Belargus.

The change follows 17 years at Cheval Blanc for de Laforcade where he was a core member of the historic Saint-Émilion producer’s team.

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The decision to hire the new CFO for estate owner Ivan Massonnat was a case of aligned motivations.

“With a solid technical team already in place and at precisely the time we were starting to think about who could take Beauséjour to the next stage, Arnaud called me for advice on his longstanding dream: to establish a small domaine in Chinon. It felt like more than coincidence”, he said.

De Laforcade reflected on his desire to pursue the new role: “If one pays attention, it is impossible to be bored by wine. I wanted to make myself useful in the creation of something that makes me think and cry.”

Winemaking at Domaine Beauséjour has been led by Sarah de Mianville – herself born and raised in Saumur – over the past five years. In her position she has helped the estate achieve organic certification and carried out a restructuring of the vineyard and cellar. Her first vintage is ageing in cellar in anticipation of its release next year.









