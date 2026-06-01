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Call out for Top 50 Sommeliers nominations

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  01 June, 2026

Nominations are open for Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers 2026 listing, with all in the UK drinks world invited to propose candidates for consideration.

This annual feature, which celebrates the UK’s vibrant and highly professional somm community, is designed to recognise those at the very top of their game, across a range of role-related criteria.

Following the nomination window this June, a long list will be compiled for consideration by our experienced judging panel, with the results unveiled later this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three sommeliers, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 Sommeliers list.

We are also delighted to welcome back our sponsor, Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle, which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 Sommelier listing this year.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.



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