Last call for 30 Under 30 nominations

By Jo Gilbert

The final week for nominations is now upon us, with less than five days left to highlight the work of a colleague or to nominate yourself to be in with a chance of appearing in Harpers’ inaugural 30 Under 30 list.

30 Under 30 is Harpers newest asset, which aims to highlight the achievements of the best and brightest young people working in wines and spirits today.

With the deadline of Friday 21 January now only days away, we are asking members of the trade at all levels to nominate their younger colleagues, or self-nominate.

Our objective is simple: to celebrate the achievements of younger members of the industry by putting together a definitive list of the best of up-and-coming young talent from across the bar, restaurant, retail and wholesale sectors, who must be 29 or under at the time of entry.

Through the list, we also want to give a platform to some the best employers in the industry. If you’re a top supporter of talent and the next generation, step right this way.

Companies can nominate more than one person, with the option to nominate up to three people in one go (and no upper limit per business).

Nominating is also very straight forward. Via the form, just tell us who you would like to nominate and, briefly, why. Self-nomination is encouraged too. Judging will take place thereafter, with the final list to be published in the May issue.

Nominate here.

For more information, please contact stuart.sadler@agilemedia.co.uk.











