Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Last call for 30 Under 30 nominations

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 January, 2022

The final week for nominations is now upon us, with less than five days left to highlight the work of a colleague or to nominate yourself to be in with a chance of appearing in Harpers’ inaugural 30 Under 30 list.

30 Under 30 is Harpers newest asset, which aims to highlight the achievements of the best and brightest young people working in wines and spirits today.

With the deadline of Friday 21 January now only days away, we are asking members of the trade at all levels to nominate their younger colleagues, or self-nominate.

Our objective is simple: to celebrate the achievements of younger members of the industry by putting together a definitive list of the best of up-and-coming young talent from across the bar, restaurant, retail and wholesale sectors, who must be 29 or under at the time of entry.

Through the list, we also want to give a platform to some the best employers in the industry. If you’re a top supporter of talent and the next generation, step right this way.

Companies can nominate more than one person, with the option to nominate up to three people in one go (and no upper limit per business).

Nominating is also very straight forward. Via the form, just tell us who you would like to nominate and, briefly, why. Self-nomination is encouraged too. Judging will take place thereafter, with the final list to be published in the May issue.

Nominate here.

For more information, please contact stuart.sadler@agilemedia.co.uk.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95