Harpers 50 Best Indies 2021 – nominations invited

By Harpers Editorial team

We are once again launching our annual 50 Best Indies Awards, to acknowledge the best in the business of indie drinks retailing.

As the UK epidemic recedes and greater normality returns, we’re looking to celebrate the many excellent operators in this innovative sector, with recognition of those back at the top of their game.

To do so we are asking the wider trade to nominate up to three indie merchants that are at the forefront of running inspiring, engaging, innovative and successful independent businesses, and thus delivering a great wine, beer and spirits offer to the British public.

In addition, this year – given all the recent challenges to businesses – we’re also adding a special listing highlighting the Top New Openings since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

Those nominated for 50 Best and Top New Openings must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element among all other aspects of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, consumer or wholesale focused, centred on footfall or online sales, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

We are also delighted to welcome leading Argentine producer Domaine Bousquet as our sponsor for this year's 50 Best Indies Awards.

The nomination long list will form the basis for our judging panel to decide who goes forward for consideration for the 50 Best Indies list for 2021.





To help celebate the best in the business make your nominations here.







