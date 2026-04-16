Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard: US and China struggles drag down Q3 growth

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 April, 2026

French drinks giant Pernod Ricard has detailed its Q3 performance with a flat quarter (+0.1% organic sales growth) stymied by continued challenges in the Chinese and US markets. Excluding these two markets organic sales growth sat at +5%.

For China, organic sales shrunk -7% in Q3, with the company touting weak domestic demand and higher regulation as continued drawbacks to growth (some of the context of which Harpers explored here). However, this was a less steep rate of decline compared to the -28% drop seen for H1 of Pernod Ricard’s financial year.

The US market decline appears to be heading in the wrong direction, with the business’ organic sales falling -12% in Q3 which is close to the -15% fall in the US seen for the entirety of H1 of its financial year. Elsewhere in the Americas, both Canada and Brazil saw growth.

India saw good growth for Pernod Ricard in Q3, rising +11% in terms of organic sales. Elsewhere in the Asian market Korea returned to growth.

Both Africa and the Middle East have seen double digit growth for the year to date, which the business says is driven by Turkey, Nigeria and South Africa. It was noted that Pernod Ricard is anticipating end of year net sales to be impacted (up to -3% to -4%) by the conflict in the Middle East.

Europe saw slight growth, organic sales rising +1%. Both France and Germany have seen declines for the year to date though Spain was in growth for Q3.

For the ‘global travel retail’ market, Pernod Ricard charted a +11% increase in organic sales growth. This was buoyed by the resumption of Cognac sales in Chinese duty free. The banning of sales of Brandy in Chinese duty free was a collateral impact of a tariff battle between the EU and China.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Kopke declares 2024 vintage port

‘Taste of England’ competition introduce...

Tim Atkin MW: Mourning a giant of wine

Low & no survey launched to let industry...

WineGB appoints new head of partnerships...

Declarations continue as Symington annou...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

...

Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95