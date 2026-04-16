Three top importers introduce fresh additions to portfolios

By Oliver Catchpole

Three UK importers – Alliance Wine/H2Vin, Fells and Hallgarten & Novum – have announced new or enhanced partnerships with wine producers ranging from Italy to South Africa.

Sicilian producer Tornatore, one of Etna DOC’s most established producers, has joined Alliance’s portfolio – a significant addition to its Italian offer.

Founded in 1865, the family-owned estate has since evolved from traditional mixed farming to cultivating over 100ha of vineyards (alongside growing olives and hazelnuts) across the region’s volcanic soils.

Commenting on the partnership, Jean Wareing MW, head of buying at Alliance, said: “Tornatore brings everything we were looking for in a modern Etna producer.

“These are wines with appealing depth of fruit, balance and purity, without the extremes of tannin or savoury minerality that can sometimes limit Etna’s appeal.

“They offer great drinkability, at prices that represent outstanding value, so we’re excited to start building their presence in the UK.”

The first wines from this partnership to launch in the UK are Tornatore’s Etna Bianco and Etna Rosso.

Additonally, Innesto – another premium Italian wine brand – has been added to the Fells portfolio.

Crafted at the Ricasoli family winery in Tuscany – which the importer has worked with for years – the new range is the ‘brainchild’ of Sofia Ricasoli, the latest generation of the family.

The two wines, a 2021 Chianti Classico Riserva and a multi-vintage Toscana IGT both highlight her modern take on her heritage – with the winery dating all the way back to 1141.

Euan Mackay, MD of Fells, explained that “Innesto is a true celebration of the past, present and future of Tuscan winemaking; wines with a clear and distinct identity which sit perfectly alongside our existing Tuscan offering”.

Both wines will be available from Fells from 22 April.

Moving the focus to South Africa, Hallgarten & Novum Wines has welcomed Zwartwater – a new project from winemaker Stefan Johannes – to its portfolio.

Made using grapes from the Lammershoek vineyard in Swartland, this month’s release of the 2024 vintage is the debut for the project’s wines, with both a red and a white blend included in the range.

Johannes – who purchased the vineyard in 2022 – explained: “The UK has long been one of the most important markets for South African wine, and we are proud to enter this market with an early partner such as Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

“This marks a significant milestone for Zwartwater.”

















