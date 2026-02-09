Bolle launches premium de-alcoholised Burgundy Chardonnay

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading non-alcoholic wine producer Bolle (stylised as BOLLE) has introduced Bolle Chardonnay Reserve, a premium alcohol-free wine which it called its “most ambitious release to date”.

The wine – which starts out as an AOP Burgundy Chardonnay, made from 100% Chardonnay grapes – goes through a gentle de-alcoholisation process before being refermented with fresh Chardonnay juice harvested from the same region.

Bolle claims to be the only non-alcoholic wine producer which puts its wine through a secondary fermentation after de-alcoholisation.

It said that its winemaking approach “naturally rebuilds texture, depth and complexity without adding sugar, glycerine, flavourings or aromas”, adding that alcohol-free wines have rarely been made with fruit “of this calibre”.

Bolle emphasised that its Chardonnay Reserve represents “a significant step forward for the category”, as it demonstrates that structure, balance and depth can all be achieved without alcohol.

Roberto Vanin, founder and winemaker at Bolle, explained: “This is not about trends or removing something from wine.”

“I love wine. I grew up with wine. Bolle Chardonnay Reserve is about respecting wine, its origins, its structure, its place at the table, while offering a choice for moments when alcohol isn’t wanted. Moderation should never mean compromise on quality.”

Vanin founded Bolle in 2021 with the aim of challenging the idea that non-alcoholic wine must be sweetened or simplified, by taking the winemaker’s approach – rebuilding the wine through fermentation.

Bolle tout that it is also the only producer to lees-age dealcoholized wine after its 2025 release of its Grand Reserve Blanc de Blancs, which is now served in several Michelin starred venues.

Gary Read, CEO of Bolle, added: “Chardonnay Reserve proves that alcohol-free wine can honour origin, craftsmanship, and terroir.

“Not a compromise but as a true expression of fine wine. We set out to show that the world’s greatest grape varieties deserve the world’s most authentic winemaking process, even without alcohol.

“As the non-alcoholic category evolves, it must evolve with the same care, attention, and tradition that fine wine lovers expect and Bolle is leading the way.”

