Bolle launches new alcohol-free wine brand

By James Bayley
Published:  16 September, 2024

Bolle has announced the successful closure of a £800,000 private funding round, completed in just three weeks. The company, which operates in both the UK and California, uses secondary fermentation to make its wine, despite being a zero-alcohol wine. 

In addition to securing funding, Bolle has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new CEO and head of US operations. CEO Gary Read brings experience in market strategy, while Steve Burch, head of US Operations, adds his background as a Napa Valley winemaker. Founder Roberto Vanin leads with his expertise in oenology and research.

“We believe that Bolle can play a significant role in reshaping the wine industry by attracting new drinkers and encouraging responsible consumption,” said Read. “We want to offer a range of alcohol-free wines for all occasions, from casual lunches to social events. The wine industry should see this trend as an opportunity, not a threat.”

Read noted the growing demand for alcohol-free options, stating that “over 40% of people are looking to reduce alcohol consumption. Offering high-quality alternatives like Bolle can help restaurants and bars increase both revenue and margins.”

Bolle has launched two wines: a sparkling rosé and a blanc de blancs. Using advanced de-alcoholisation technology, Bolle incorporates a second fermentation step to retain the wine’s natural character, aroma and flavour. Vanin said: “Our passion for excellence drives us to create the world’s finest alcohol-free wines. By embracing secondary fermentation, Bolle offers a non-alcoholic option with the same complexity and enjoyment as traditional wine.”

Priced at £19.99, Bolle is targeting both hospitality venues and independent retailers, for those seeking alcohol-free options.



