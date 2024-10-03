Moët Hennessy invests in alcohol-free wine producer French Bloom

By James Bayley

Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH, has acquired a minority stake in French Bloom, a leading producer of premium alcohol-free sparkling wines. The investment signals a shared ambition to shape the future of non-alcoholic sparkling wine, catering to the growing demand from consumers seeking high-quality alcohol-free options.

French Bloom, launched in 2021 by co-founders Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, along with Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, has quickly become a pioneer in the non-alcoholic sparkling wine category. The brand has expanded its range of cuvées, crafted from organic French Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines, to over 30 countries in under three years. Its success is attributed to the complexity and balance of its sparkling wines, achieved through a unique dealcoholisation process, which Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger says, “allows everyone to truly celebrate together”.

While the quality of non-alcoholic wines has historically been questioned, there is now an increasing focus on catering to a younger audience which doesn’t necessarily seek traditional wine substitutes. Guy Woodward, writing on the subject for Harpers in May, acknowledged that for many in the Gen Z demographic, the allure of these drinks lies more in the experience and brand identity rather than direct comparisons to conventional wines.



As Laura Willoughby, founder of mindful drinking community Club Soda, noted: “Gen Z aren’t looking for a wine substitute – they’ve never drunk wine in the first place.”

French Bloom, priced at £109 per bottle, is aimed at health-conscious and status-driven consumers. “We’re targeting the CEO or CFO who wakes up at 5am, meditates, exercises, has breakfast meetings and goes straight through till midnight… who needs a status symbol at a client dinner, but doesn’t want to drink alcohol,” said Frerejean-Taittinger. This approach has attracted listings at high-end venues such as the Sloane hotel, where French Bloom will be sold for £25 a glass – only £2 less than a serving of Billecart-Salmon Champagne.

Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are proud to partner with French Bloom, a pioneer of non-alcoholic sparkling wine with unparalleled taste and distinctive brand identity. This investment aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality alcohol-free choices to consumers who moderate their alcohol intake. We look forward to working with Maggie, Constance and Rodolphe to shape the future of this category.”

Despite some scepticism around the value proposition of premium alcohol-free wines, brands like French Bloom and Moderato are thriving. At Vinexpo Paris, Moderato reported significant interest from winemakers in its dealcoholisation facilities. In his piece, Woodward noted that the future of 0% wines lies in “identity and authenticity”, and those brands that can blend heritage and quality with their processes will likely see continued growth in market share.

Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, CEO of French Bloom, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this next step with Moët Hennessy. With complementary expertise and a shared passion for innovation, we are confident we will accelerate our development and push the boundaries of this fast-evolving space.”











