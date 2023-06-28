Drinks trade welcomes new personnel in summer reshuffle

By James Lawrence

A diverse line-up of manufacturers, distilleries and promotional organisations have announced new appointments this week, including Glenmorganie and the BIVB.

Glenmorganie & Ardbeg, owned by the LVMH group, is waving goodbye to its president and CEO Thomas Moradpour, as Moradpour has been offered the role of president at Dom Pérignon. He will be replaced by the current global marketing and business development director Caspar MacRae.

During his tenure at the whisky brand, Moradpour launched Glenmorangie’s ground-breaking innovation distillery, in addition to doubling the company’s bottling capacity.

“I’m very proud that since I joined the company we have made it a more sustainable business, a greater place to work and the business is in even better shape. With Caspar’s leadership abilities and vision, I’m sure Glenmorangie and Ardbeg will raise the bar ever higher in the next chapter,” said Moradpour.

In other news, glass manufacturer Encirc has appointed Richard Lloyd to the position of MD of its Encirc Beverages business unit, as the firm continues to integrate 'The Park' bottling and warehousing facility in Bristol into its overall business.

The Park acquisition, completed in early 2023, was made from Accolade Wines. The deal saw Encirc double its UK filling capability to more than 400 million litres per year. More than 400 people also transferred to Encirc as part of the acquisition.

Encirc, a Vidrala company, manufactures more than four billion glass containers a year for the UK and Irish food and drinks market, and opened its site in Cheshire in 2005, after beginning glass production in 1998 at its plant in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Lloyd said: "This is a perfect opportunity for Encirc Beverages to be the central catalyst to drive further improvements throughout the beverage supply chain, from wine arriving at port to the delivery of finished product to retail and customers.”

Meanwhile, Grandes Pagos de España (GPE), a Spanish association of 36 single-estate vineyards, has announced the appointment of its new president María del Yerro with immediate effect.

Del Yerro is the first female president to steer GPE and the co-founder of Viñedos Alonso del Yerro in Ribera del Duero, a member of Grandes Pagos. In her presidential role, del Yerro’s goal is to advance the scientific and technical development of Spanish winemaking and cultivation techniques, as well as to maximise new ventures in wine tourism and global education.

Among its new initiatives, GPE recently announced the launch of The Terroir Workshop by Grandes Pagos de España, a global education program that goes beyond traditional wine study to present terroir culture on a whole new level. As of August 2023, the program will debut in the US and Mexico with comprehensive coursework designed for consumers and trade led by top Spanish wine experts.

The Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) has also announced a key reshuffle, with Sylvain Naulin (pictured) due to take up his post as Mon 17 July.

Naulin will succeed the incumbent Christian Vanier, who is retiring after being in post since 2017.

According to the BIVB: “The main item on the agenda at the AGM was Objectif Climat, a project designed to help the Bourgogne wine industry contribute to carbon neutrality. Sylvain Naulin will be responsible for implementing the plan of action, and in particular for the governance of the project.”







