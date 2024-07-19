Losada and Alta Alella join Grandes Pagos de España

By James Bayley

Wine association Grandes Pagos de España has announced the addition of two wineries, Losada Vinos de Finca and Alta Alella, to its membership.

María del Yerro, a representative of Grandes Pagos de España, welcomed the new members, expressing excitement for the association’s aim to elevate Spanish wines through collaboration and shared expertise.

Losada Vinos de Finca, based in El Bierzo, is known for its innovative and sustainable practices. The winery uses precision viticulture to produce high-quality grapes, resulting in wines that have gained national and international acclaim. Founded in 2005, the winery boasts old Mencía vineyards in iconic locations such as Las Chas, La Pobladura and La Labradía.

In recent months, Losada completed the entry process to join Grandes Pagos de España, demonstrating its commitment to producing unique wines that respect the typicity and origin of their estate. The selected wines from Losada include Losada 2022, Altos de Losada 2022, El Cepón 2022, La Bienquerida 2022, La Chana 2022 and Losada Godello 2023.

Amancio Fernández, technical director at Losada Vinos de Finca, also expressed pride in joining Grandes Pagos de España. He highlighted the years of dedication and effort by his team, and their ongoing passion for producing wines that reflect the unique quality of their terroir.

Meanwhile, Alta Alella, an organic family winery near Barcelona, also joins the association.

Founded in 1991, Alta Alella passed the rigorous selection process to join Grandes Pagos de España, which includes producing unique wines that represent the terroir, using grapes from its own vineyards, and receiving national and international recognition. The selected wines and cavas from Alta Alella include Alta Alella 10 2012, Alta Alella Mirgin Opus 2019, Alta Alella Mirgin Exeo 2017, Alta Alella Cau d’en Genís 2022, Alta Alella Lanius 2021 and Alta Alella Dolç Mataró 2020.

Josep Maria Pujol-Busquets, winemaker and founder of Alta Alella, expressed enthusiasm about joining Grandes Pagos de España. He views this as a recognition of their commitment to quality and authenticity and looks forward to collaborating with other distinguished members to promote the diversity and richness of their territory.



























