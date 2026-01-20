Subscriber login Close [x]
Drinks Trust unveils refreshed campaign for 140th anniversary

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  20 January, 2026

Hospitality charity The Drinks Trust has revealed a special edition of its “Face It Together” campaign – encouraging the drinks industry to extend its support to the Trust – launched for the company’s 140th anniversary.

This year, the charity aims to extend the reach of its support services further, and to facilitate this the campaign will encourage businesses and individuals to host events, raise awareness and contribute to what it called “a shared movement” to help even more hospitality workers in need.

The charity’s overall mission is to assist financially, improve the wellbeing of and develop the skills of the drinks and hospitality workforce.

It said that the cost of pressures on businesses continued to rise this year, which will force them to take further measures to reduce outgoings – measures that will have a devastating impact on many that work in the sector, where the financial situation has been worsened by difficult economic times.

The charity said that in 2026 some 20% of working age adults will face poverty, meaning potentially 700,000 of the 3.5 million drinks hospitality workers in the UK will suffer severe financial hardship.

Commenting on the launch, Nicky Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “Throughout 2026, we will encourage industry businesses and individuals to organise fundraising events, raise awareness and contribute to a shared movement that shines a light on the vital work of The Drinks Trust.

“At a time when our industry continues to face significant challenges, this campaign is both a tribute to 140 years of resilience and a powerful call for unity.

“It reminds us that we are stronger when we face it together. This is an invitation for the drinks industry to celebrate, collaborate and contribute.”

The original campaign – which launched at the beginning of last year, as reported by Harpers – aimed to raise £1 million to support those in the drinks trade facing financial hardship.

More information about the Face It Together campaign is available here.





