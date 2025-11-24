Curious Vines opens applications for Education Support Awards 2026

By Oliver Catchpole

Curious Vines has opened the applications for its annual education awards, continuing its mission to empower women+ people in the wine industry.

The deadline for applications is 8 December, and award winners will be selected and notified by 23 December 2025.

The Curious Vines Education Support Awards are part of the organisation’s education and professional development ‘pillar’, which aims to lay the foundation for future leaders of the wine industry.

Curious Vines said that the awards have supported almost 80 women in achieving prestigious qualifications across the Master of Wine, Master Sommelier, Court of Master Sommelier Advanced and WSET Diploma programmes.

This year, for the first time, five award recipients drawn from all programmes will be offered an educational trip to Avignonesi in Tuscany.

The awards were created in response to the underrepresentation of women in leadership that was identified by the UK Women in Wine Survey 2023 as a key issue.

Of respondents to the survey, which was a collaboration between Curious Vines and Proof Insight, 76% felt that women are underrepresented in leadership roles.

The survey also found that 92% of respondents felt that wine culture remains male dominated, 78% felt that sexism, gender bias and harassment were serious issues, 54% of women felt that they were discriminated against in terms of pay and conditions and 44% had considered leaving the trade as a result of issues faced.

The awards support career advancement and further qualifications for those working in gender-biased environments, through expert insight and strategies to excel under pressure, as well as providing in-person group sessions to foster network building amongst the next generation of wine professionals.

The overall aim is to enhance diversity in the leadership of the wine industry, encouraging what Curious Vines called “a brighter industry future”.

Queena Wong (pictured), the founder of Curious Vines, explained that: “The breadth and depth of knowledge required in wine makes it more challenging to attain recognised expertise compared to other drinks sectors.

“Education is therefore essential in dismantling this barrier that is unique to wine. By providing equitable support that anticipates caring responsibilities, we enable women to build authority in wine through their qualifications.

“Each year, Curious Vines helps women achieve their long-term educational goals while building their networks – strengthening the talent needed to help this industry reshape its future leadership and consumer appeal.”

Curious Vines is a community of women+ in the UK wine industry that aims to improve wine industry gender diversity, providing education and career development initiatives to further this goal.

Information on how to apply is available here.









