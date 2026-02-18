Subscriber login Close [x]
Curious Vines partners with Académie du Vin expanding education support

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  18 February, 2026

Curious Vines – a UK-based community and support network for women and non-binary people in the wine industry – has partnered with the Académie du Vin Foundation to expand its Education and Development work beyond London.

Curious Vines operates on two core pillars – Community & Connectivity and Education & Development – the first of which it has been expanding nationally over the past year, with regional outposts in Scotland, Sussex, the Midlands and the Northwest of England.

This new partnership with Académie du Vin has provided the necessary funding for expanding its second pillar.

This means that Curious Vines can now offer educational support for studying wine professionals, including tutored blind tasting sessions for those sitting WSET Level 3, Diploma and all levels of CMS candidates outside London.

The organisation will also provide personal development support through a ‘Confidence Toolkit’ workshop with Curious Vines’ skills coach Beth Hocking, which will be heavily subsidised.

The workshop will be online, ensuring that women and non-binary people across the UK can access the programme, while London will continue to have such a workshop in person.

Commenting on the partnership, Queena Wong (pictured), founder of Curious Vines, said: “It is vital that Curious Vines truly embodies the definition of inclusion.

“Now, with the support of the Académie du Vin Foundation, Curious Vines can deliver equitable access to the education and development opportunities nationwide, offering the same support that London has had to those further afield, helping to build brighter and more sustainable careers across the industry.”

Adam Lechmere, general manager of the Académie du Vin Foundation, added: “We are delighted to be associated with the Curious Vines’ Education and Development Programme. Diversity and inclusion across wine and spirits and every aspect of hospitality is absolutely vital in our industry - and it's equally important that we take that message outside the capital.

“Education and development have always been far more accessible in London and the southeast of England than it has in the rest of the country - Curious Vines, with the support of Académie du Vin Foundation, is redressing that balance.”

Registration for the tutored blind tastings is available here, with applications closing on 2 March.







