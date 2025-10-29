Viña Carmen announces UK distribution partnership with Schenk Family

By Oliver Catchpole

Viña Carmen, one of the oldest wineries in South America, has announced a new distribution partnership with wine importer Schenk Family in the UK.

From October 2025, Schenk Family will be managing the Carmen portfolio across both the on- and off-trade, with a focus on their core single vineyard wines, including Carmen Gran Reserva, Carmen Delanz and Carmen Gold Reserve.

Carmen was founded in 1850, and today present in over 40 countries, producing wines across some of Chile’s most well-regarded terroirs, including its Carmen DO and Delanz ranges.

This partnership reinforces the producer’s intention to both grow and strengthen its position in one of the most competitive wine markets.

It will utilise a multi-tiered strategy, spanning everyday options to premium selections, to try and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

Terry Pennington, export director SRE UK, ROI and Iberia, commented: “This partnership brings together two companies with proud histories and a shared vision for the future. Viña Carmen, with its pioneering legacy in Chilean wine, and Schenk Family, with over 130 years of multi-generational expertise in Europe, are perfectly aligned.

“Schenk’s premium offering, strong multi-channel presence, and outstanding reputation make it an ideal partner to take Carmen to the next level in the UK. Their deep roots, proven track record across major wine regions, and commitment to organic viticulture and sustainable growth ensure that together we can build a strong foundation for long-term success.”

At over 130 years old, Schenk Family is one of the largest European family-owned wine groups. It has an extensive distribution network, expertise in multiple channels, and a commitment to sustainable growth and organic viticulture.

Its UK sales director, Andy Rawlinson, will be the key point of contact for all Carmen-related enquiries in the UK.

Helena Martin, MD, Schenk Family UK, added: “Schenk Family UK are delighted to begin our partnership with Viña Carmen. Their commitment to producing authentic, sustainable, and high-quality wines aligns perfectly with our own values. As a family-owned business, we share a common vision of bringing brands to life through compelling storytelling and genuine passion. We look forward to building a strong and successful relationship together.”

Pictured; L-R Helena Martin, MD of Schenk Family, Ana Maria Cumsille, Chief Winemaker, Viña Carmen and Lucy Ward, Head of GB Off Trade SRE.







