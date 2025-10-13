Subscriber login Close [x]
Ramón Bilbao becomes official partner of Spanish Football

By Hamish Graham
Published:  13 October, 2025

Spanish wine heavyweight Ramón Bilbao has been announced as an official partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The new relationship will see the producer become the official wine of the Spanish national teams – accompany the men’s team on its journey to the 2026 World Cup, while also supporting the women’s team (the current World Cup-holders) in their qualification route to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The collaboration will see Ramón Bilbao spearhead experiences linked with the teams, fan activations, as well as brand presence during the World Cup and preceding competitions.

Additionally, the winery will be keenly involved in hospitality, contributing to VIP experiences at Spanish football stadiums when the national teams play.

The fresh partnership is one that Carlos Gallego, MD cluster Iberia at Zamora Company, believes will be mutually beneficial.

“This alliance marks a milestone in our journey. We share with the Spanish national team a passion for excellence, the ambition to innovate, and the ability to inspire millions of people”, he said. “We see this as the union of two great icons that share the same spirit of perseverance and the desire to leave a lasting mark.”

Marketing director cluster Iberia at Zamora Company, added: “For Ramón Bilbao, accompanying the Spanish national team at this stage means sharing with millions of fans the excitement of every match and the passion for achieving great goals.”




