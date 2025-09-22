Laithwaites partners with Deliveroo

By Oliver Catchpole

Deliveroo has announced a new partnership with the specialist wine retailer Laithwaites.

This marks the first time that Laithwaites’ wines will be available for on-demand delivery.

A selection of Laithwaites’ most sold wines will now be available for customers in London, Bristol, Manchester, Brighton and Cambridge, to order through Deliveroo HOP with Morrisons – a grocery delivery service intended to be as fast as possible.

Included in the range are: The Black Stump – Laithwaites’ best-selling wine of all time, Château La Clarière – the passion project of founder Tony Laithwaite, and Il Papavero – the retailer’s most re-ordered red.

In total, there will be 60 premium wines available, of various different price points and styles, each chosen for their quality and value.

Nick Taylor, MD, partnerships & business development at Laithwaites, said: “Laithwaites is delighted to partner with Deliveroo to make our carefully curated range of wines even more accessible through its platform.

“At Laithwaites, every bottle is handpicked by our team of experts, ensuring our customers enjoy exceptional quality and exciting discoveries from both iconic vineyards and off-the-beaten-path gems. This collaboration not only brings a world of wine direct to your doorstep in moments but also opens up an exciting opportunity to introduce Laithwaites wines to a different audience searching for both rapid convenience and new wine experiences.”

Laithwaites, founded in 1969, is the UK’s largest home delivery wine merchant, offering around 1,500 wines from 22 countries.

Thanks to its partnership with Deliveroo, Laithwaites will be able to extend its operational hours through quick commerce, allowing customers to quickly and conveniently the company's wines.

As the partnership continues, the introduction of food pairing guidance in Deliveroo is also planned, allowing customers to order both a meal and a wine to complement, at the click of a button.

Suzy McClintock, VP of New Verticals at Deliveroo, commented: “Our new partnership with Laithwaites, a leader in the world of wine, is a great example of how Deliveroo is expanding our on demand offering with best in class brands.

“By integrating Laithwaites' curated selection of wines, we're not only providing customers with access to incredible products on-demand, but we’re also helping Laithwaites connect with a new generation of customers who value high quality and convenience.”







