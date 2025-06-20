Subscriber login Close [x]
Free Champagne training announced

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 June, 2025

The Comité Champagne has launched a free training and certification platform for wine professionals and enthusiasts, replacing the Champagne MOOC (massive open online course), which trained more than 35,000 learners worldwide.

The free online training comprises three levels offering an “immersion into the world of Champagne, from its origins to its tasting”. The Comité said: “The first two levels are available now, and Level 3 will be available in the coming months.”

The hour-long Level 1 of the course – which is funded by the Houses and winegrowers of the Champagne region – covers Champagne and its wines and Champagne tasting, while the 90-minute Level 2 takes in the terroir and vineyard work, Champagne production, the tradition of innovation and Champagne tasting #2.

Level 3 will look at collective commitment, Champagne heritage, research in Champagne and Champagne tasting #3.

Further information is available at the e-learning website here.



