Tayēr + Elementary-owners launch Barcelona cocktail bar

By Hamish Graham

Monica Berg and Alex Kratena of London’s Tayēr + Elementary have launched Kyara a new project in Barcelona. The new venture is based at the new SLS Barcelona in the Port Fòrum neighbourhood of the Catalan capital, taking a unique mixological approach.

Cocktails will explore “a dystopian post-modern cocktail world where iconic classics are interpreted through a lens of unconventional ingredients”, according to the new venue.

The bar’s name comes from ancient Japanese “Kyara”, the highest grade of aromatic aloeswood, a rare and prized perfume ingredient. The notion of fragrance is a founding concept for the new bar with “the philosophy of translating perfume accords, complexity and depth into every drink”.

The venue centres around its ‘Compounding Room’ – an open-plan studio where new cocktail compositions will be crafted.

Alex Kratena, co-founder of Kyara, is excited to work amidst the cutting-edge Catalan food and drink scene.

He commented: “We are on the mission to redefine contemporary hotel bar and inspire people by drinks they can’t get anywhere else. The opportunity to do this with SLS in one of our favourite cities is a dream come true and we are very excited for an opportunity to participate and contribute to the incredible gastronomic community of Barcelona whom we admired for decades.’’









