    Lost Property Office at Brewdog

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  17 August, 2022

    Waterloo Station, London SE1 8SW

    waterloolostpropertyoffice.co.uk

    Lost Property Office is a new cocktail hideaway opening in Waterloo Station on 18 August, launched by award-winning bartender Rich Woods. Drawing inspiration from the speakeasy era, the bar can only be accessed through a secret door within BrewDog’s soon-to-open 27,500 sq ft venue. This is Woods’ first bar since the closure of Scout – which he co-owned with Matt Whiley and was ranked 28 in the World’s 50 Best Bars list – and it’s set to bring a unique cocktail experience to the capital. Woods’ bar will showcase classic cocktails reimagined, with unique flavour pairings underpinning the menu. The Martini Roulette will serve as the bar’s signature experience, featuring a mini trio of Martinis, identical in size and colour, but showcasing the evolution of the iconic drink through the decades.



