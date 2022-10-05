The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed

By James Bayley

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 have been announced, and Paradiso, Barcelona, ranks No.1. It marks the first time this accolade has been won by a bar outside New York or London.

The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities with 14 new entries spread across Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Naples and New York.

Sponsored by Perrier, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

The winning bar, Paradiso, hidden in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district, boasts many cocktails served in outlandish vessels. Signatures include the Supercool Martini, which uses ‘supercooled’ gin to build an iceberg in the glass before tailoring the final product tableside for the guest.

Mark Sansom, content director of The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The fact that this is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World’s Best Bar is a testament to the huge achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team.

“Since being named One To Watch in 2017, a year after opening, Paradiso has been a firm fixture of the 50 Best list, enhancing its ranking year after year. It is an honour to name it The World’s Best Bar, and the win is a credit to Paradiso’s outlandishly inventive cocktail programme, sustainable ethos, work in the global bar community and brilliant sense of fun.”

Meanwhile, London regained its position as the cocktail capital of Europe, with a total of five bars on the list. Tayēr + Elementary maintains its place at No.2, with Connaught Bar at No.8 and re-entry from Swift at No.30. The capital also sees new entries from Satan’s Whiskers at No.23 and A Bar with Shapes for a Name at No.37.

1-50 List

1: Paradiso, Barcelona

2: Tayēr + Elementary, London

3: Sips, Barcelona

4: Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5: Little Red Door, Paris

6: Double Chicken Please, New York

7: Two Schmucks, Barcelona

8: Connaught Bar, London

9:Katana Kitten, New York

10: Alquímico, Cartagena

11: Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

12: Jigger & Pony, Singapore

13: Hanky Panky, Mexico City

14: BKK Social Club, Bangkok

15: Salmon Guru, Madrid

16: Drink Kong, Rome

17: Coa, Hong Kong

18: Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

19: The Clumsies, Athens

20: Baba au Rum, Athens

21: Café La Trova, Miami

22: Attaboy, New York

23: Satan’s Whiskers, London

24: Tropic City, Bangkok

25: Kumiko, Chicago

26: Sidecar, New Delhi

27:Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

28: Argo, Hong Kong

29: Maybe Sammy, Sydney

30: Swift, London

31: Line, Athens

32: Baltra Bar, Mexico City

33: Manhattan, Singapore

34: Overstory, New York

35: 1930, Milan

36: Dante, New York

37: A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

38: Zuma, Dubai

39: Locale Firenze, Florence

40: Red Frog, Lisbon

41: Cantina OK!, Sydney

42: CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

43: Himkok, Oslo

44: Carnaval, Lima

45: Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46: L'Antiquario, Naples

47: Employees Only, New York

48: Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

49: Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm

50: Bulgari Bar, Dubai







