The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 have been announced, and Paradiso, Barcelona, ranks No.1. It marks the first time this accolade has been won by a bar outside New York or London.
The 2022 list features bars from 26 cities with 14 new entries spread across Athens, Bangkok, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dubai, Florence, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Naples and New York.
Sponsored by Perrier, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.
The winning bar, Paradiso, hidden in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district, boasts many cocktails served in outlandish vessels. Signatures include the Supercool Martini, which uses ‘supercooled’ gin to build an iceberg in the glass before tailoring the final product tableside for the guest.
Mark Sansom, content director of The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The fact that this is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World’s Best Bar is a testament to the huge achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team.
“Since being named One To Watch in 2017, a year after opening, Paradiso has been a firm fixture of the 50 Best list, enhancing its ranking year after year. It is an honour to name it The World’s Best Bar, and the win is a credit to Paradiso’s outlandishly inventive cocktail programme, sustainable ethos, work in the global bar community and brilliant sense of fun.”
Meanwhile, London regained its position as the cocktail capital of Europe, with a total of five bars on the list. Tayēr + Elementary maintains its place at No.2, with Connaught Bar at No.8 and re-entry from Swift at No.30. The capital also sees new entries from Satan’s Whiskers at No.23 and A Bar with Shapes for a Name at No.37.
1-50 List
1: Paradiso, Barcelona
2: Tayēr + Elementary, London
3: Sips, Barcelona
4: Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
5: Little Red Door, Paris
6: Double Chicken Please, New York
7: Two Schmucks, Barcelona
8: Connaught Bar, London
9:Katana Kitten, New York
10: Alquímico, Cartagena
11: Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
12: Jigger & Pony, Singapore
13: Hanky Panky, Mexico City
14: BKK Social Club, Bangkok
15: Salmon Guru, Madrid
16: Drink Kong, Rome
17: Coa, Hong Kong
18: Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
19: The Clumsies, Athens
20: Baba au Rum, Athens
21: Café La Trova, Miami
22: Attaboy, New York
23: Satan’s Whiskers, London
24: Tropic City, Bangkok
25: Kumiko, Chicago
26: Sidecar, New Delhi
27:Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
28: Argo, Hong Kong
29: Maybe Sammy, Sydney
30: Swift, London
31: Line, Athens
32: Baltra Bar, Mexico City
33: Manhattan, Singapore
34: Overstory, New York
35: 1930, Milan
36: Dante, New York
37: A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London
38: Zuma, Dubai
39: Locale Firenze, Florence
40: Red Frog, Lisbon
41: Cantina OK!, Sydney
42: CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
43: Himkok, Oslo
44: Carnaval, Lima
45: Galaxy Bar, Dubai
46: L'Antiquario, Naples
47: Employees Only, New York
48: Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
49: Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm
50: Bulgari Bar, Dubai