A third round for The Pinnacle Guide

By Jo Gilbert

The Pinnacle Guide – the global recognition system for the world’s best cocktail bars – has announced the latest additions to its list, with 85 now awarded across 12 countries.

A total of 31 bars have been newly recognised with ‘pins’ in the guide’s latest round of announcements: 25 bars have been given 1 PIN and six bars have 2 PINs, following a rigorous assessment process.

None of the new bars have clinched the coveted 3 PIN status, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only bar to hold that accolade globally.

In this round, The Pinnacle Guide extended its reach to include five new countries: France, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Switzerland. Of the newcomers, France has been particularly strong, with three of the 2 PIN bars being based in Paris. Italy meanwhile has the most newly recognised bars overall, with six 1 PIN bars across the country including in Milan, Pagani and Bologna.

The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024 with the aim of becoming the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, with excellence being judged both behind and in front of the bar.

Starting with a self-nomination process, an independent judging panel first evaluates bars across key criteria, including their drinks program, staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts. PINs are held for two years when bars can reapply to retain or raise their PINNED status.

The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Hannah Sharman-Cox said: “We believe that a great bar is one that not only provides an incredible drinks and hospitality experience for their guests, but also takes great care behind the scenes, including management of their staff and consideration for the environment. The most recent list of PINNED bars is yet another selection of venues that we can categorically say are doing great work, both sides of the bar.”

North America represents over a quarter of the full list with 22 bars across 13 states. It is the UK however, which now boasts the most PINNED venues globally, with The OWO having five PINs across three bars within the Old War Office building.







NEWLY-PINNED BARS

2 PIN Bars

Bar 1802, Paris, France

Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico

Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK

Little Red Door, Paris, France

The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece

The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France

1 PIN Bars

Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia

Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

BackDoor43, Milan, Italy

Candelaria, Paris, France

Cat Bite Club, Singapore

CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy

Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy

Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA

Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland

Dry Milano, Milan, Italy

Equal Parts, London, UK

Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico

Le Mary Celeste, Paris, France

Manhattan, Singapore

Moebius, Milan, Italy

Sentaku Izakaya, Bologna, Italy

Service Bar, Washington DC, USA

Sexy Fish, Miami, USA

Shinji’s, New York, USA

The Bar Below, London, UK

The Diplomat, Hong Kong

The K Bar, London, UK

The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK

Thyme Bar, New York, USA

Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA







The Pinnacle Guide full list is available here.

Top photo shows The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens (2 PINs)











