Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Be Inclusive Hospitality report: barriers persist for ethnically diverse talent

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 February, 2025

Be Inclusive Hospitality’s fifth industry report, drawing from over 4,000 survey responses over the past three years, reveals persistent challenges faced by ethnically diverse talent within the hospitality sector.

The report, which also drew from focus groups and interviews, revealed that white employees continue to be represented disproportionately in management roles. Focus group participants detailing this experience conveyed that bias, favouritism and a lack of transparency contributed as obstacles, making progressing beyond entry-level roles more difficult for ethnic minorities compared to their white counterparts.

Survey respondents highlighted that across all ethnicities the proportion of high earners was in decline, though with Black and Asian talent facing particularly steep declines. Access to career development opportunities remain sparse for ethnically diverse talent with such opportunities often requiring self-funding or external networks rather than employer support.

Workplace racism remains a significant issue within the trade, with many respondents detailing accounts of both experiencing and witnessing racism.

Participation by workplaces in equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) training remains low, despite respondents across all ethnicities showing a high appetite for such initiatives. Engagement with EDI training has grown among leaders and decision-makers.

The survey also revealed that the majority of respondents, regardless of ethnicity, expressed optimism about career opportunities within hospitality.

Lorraine Copes, founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality, detailed the urgent need for change within the hospitality sector.

“This report reinforces what many already know – barriers to progression for ethnically diverse talent in hospitality persist. While there is optimism, the data reveals stark disparities in pay, opportunity, and access to career development,” Copes commented. “Change will not happen by chance; it requires intentional action from industry leaders to create equitable pathways for all. My hope is that this report serves as a catalyst for those in power to rethink their policies, practices and commitment to inclusion.”

Since its July 2020 founding, Be Inclusive Hospitality has grown substantially. The non-profit now has over 800 community members, over 200 volunteers and over 100 partners within the hospitality sector.

To read the report you can visit Be Inclusive Hospitality’s website here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Oregon and Washington's winemaking coali...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age with show...

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95