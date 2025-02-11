Be Inclusive Hospitality report: barriers persist for ethnically diverse talent

By Hamish Graham

Be Inclusive Hospitality’s fifth industry report, drawing from over 4,000 survey responses over the past three years, reveals persistent challenges faced by ethnically diverse talent within the hospitality sector.

The report, which also drew from focus groups and interviews, revealed that white employees continue to be represented disproportionately in management roles. Focus group participants detailing this experience conveyed that bias, favouritism and a lack of transparency contributed as obstacles, making progressing beyond entry-level roles more difficult for ethnic minorities compared to their white counterparts.

Survey respondents highlighted that across all ethnicities the proportion of high earners was in decline, though with Black and Asian talent facing particularly steep declines. Access to career development opportunities remain sparse for ethnically diverse talent with such opportunities often requiring self-funding or external networks rather than employer support.

Workplace racism remains a significant issue within the trade, with many respondents detailing accounts of both experiencing and witnessing racism.

Participation by workplaces in equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) training remains low, despite respondents across all ethnicities showing a high appetite for such initiatives. Engagement with EDI training has grown among leaders and decision-makers.

The survey also revealed that the majority of respondents, regardless of ethnicity, expressed optimism about career opportunities within hospitality.

Lorraine Copes, founder and CEO of Be Inclusive Hospitality, detailed the urgent need for change within the hospitality sector.

“This report reinforces what many already know – barriers to progression for ethnically diverse talent in hospitality persist. While there is optimism, the data reveals stark disparities in pay, opportunity, and access to career development,” Copes commented. “Change will not happen by chance; it requires intentional action from industry leaders to create equitable pathways for all. My hope is that this report serves as a catalyst for those in power to rethink their policies, practices and commitment to inclusion.”

Since its July 2020 founding, Be Inclusive Hospitality has grown substantially. The non-profit now has over 800 community members, over 200 volunteers and over 100 partners within the hospitality sector.

To read the report you can visit Be Inclusive Hospitality’s website here.









