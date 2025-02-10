Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

Decoding ProWein’s 2025 business report

By Hamish Graham
Published:  10 February, 2025

The wine industry, be it producers, exporters, importers, wine merchants or hospitality, has had to navigate a litany of headwinds over the past year. From the ever-evolving climate picture to changing consumer tastes, new and persistent challenges mean assessing the temperature and mood of the industry is more important than ever. Step in ProWein’s 2025 business report.

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Hallgarten announces exclusive Bordeaux...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

New Zealand pioneer Peter Babich passes...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95