Hidden Sea to be bottled in UK in sustainability push

By Hamish Graham

Kingsland Drinks, the Manchester-based supplier, will bottle The Hidden Sea's popular Sauvignon Blanc at its Irlam facility from 2025, which could result in a 42% reduction in global transportation requirements.

The decision will mean the transportation of around 70 tonnes of glass from South Australia to the UK will be avoided. It also aligns with The Hidden Sea’s flagship sustainability mission of removing one billion plastic bottles from the world’s oceans by 2030.

Kingsland Drinks, which has been working alongside The Hidden Sea since 2021 when it helped launch the winery’s UK retail footprint, is pleased to help enhance the sustainability mission of the environmentally minded producers, according to Pete Fairclough, senior brand manager at Kingsland Drinks.

He said: “Bottling wine in-market is highly efficient, lowers fuel use, significantly cuts carbon emissions, and reduces the need to haul glass and other packaging materials around the world. Hidden Sea is known for being a trailblazer in the sustainability arena, so moving one of the UK’s most popular wine varieties to this format is a natural next step.”

Co-founder of the winery, Justin Moran, is hopeful Kingsland’s experience as a bulk shipper will allow this new arrangement to go off without a hitch.

“Moving to the bulk wine model for Hidden Sea’s Sauvignon Blanc makes commercial and environmental sense and it’s one we’re keen to roll out across the range when the time is right. We are proud to have Kingsland Drinks as our partner in this journey as we continue to improve our offering to retailers and UK wine drinkers.”

For every bottle sold of the Aussie white, the winery hopes to remove the equivalent of 10 bottles of plastic from the ocean. To find out more about The Hidden Sea's green (or rather blue) initiatives click here.








