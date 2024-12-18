Vranken-Pommery Monopole announces major shakeup of governance board

By James Lawrence

Champagne producer Vranken-Pommery Monopole has made a number of key changes to its corporate governance, promoting Nathalie Vranken, currently deputy CEO, to the position of CEO as of today (18 December).

Announcing its decision to “separate the roles of chairman and CEO”, Nathalie Vranken will now be supported by two new deputy CEOs: Clément Pierlot and Julien Lonneux.

Meanwhile, Paul-François Vranken will remain chairman of the board of directors for the remainder of his term as a board member, effective from 1 January 2025.

“These appointments reflect the desire to approach the future of the group with confidence and ambition, building on its family values, unique expertise, and international reach,” said a representative from the house.

Nathalie Vranken commented: “It is with honour and enthusiasm that I accept these responsibilities, and I warmly thank the members of the Board of Directors and our Chairman for the trust they place in me by appointing me as CEO of the Group. With Clément Pierlot and Julien Lonneux alongside me in general management, our Group is built on solid foundations and possesses great development potential. We are convinced that, thanks to the trust of our teams, all our shareholders, and our collective work, we will continue to write our history with ever greater excellence.”

Clément Pierlot joined the group in 2004 “as director of the Champagne vineyards”, becoming GM of the vineyards in 2021.

He was subsequently appointed GM of Vranken-Pommery production in 2022.

“Julien Lonneux joined the group in 2014, initially overseeing development in Northern and Eastern Europe, which he gradually expanded across Europe and Africa. In 2018, he became international director and simultaneously took over as Director of the UK subsidiary,” a statement said.









