Headline Heroes: Why Rosé Champagne demands our attention

By David Kermode

Rosé Champagne is a style that has been around for more than 200 years, yet its success is a relatively recent phenomenon, as the category has steadily expanded to represent a bigger slice of the market, reaching around 10% of Champagne shipments over the past couple of decades. Produced in a kaleidoscope of different pinks, rosé fizz lends itself to celebrations and has enjoyed a growth in value that has outperformed regular ‘white’ Champagne in a challenging market, but the stylistic differences run far deeper than colour, courtesy of two contrasting approaches to production.