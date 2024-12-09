New Sake launch coincides with UNESCO 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' award

By James Lawrence

Aumont Brewery, a leading firm based in the province of Niigata, has unveiled a new brand of Japanese rice wine called Kay Sake.

The launch comes as Japanese producers celebrate UNESCO’s recognition of Sake’s ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’, unveiled late last week.

As reported in the Guardian, the decision was reached at a meeting in Luque, Paraguay, taken by members of UNESCO’s committee for safeguarding humanity’s cultural heritage.





According to Aumont, production was overseen by an “expert master brewer and pioneer in producing sake in a natural environment, Tanaka-Toji. Kay Sake is breaking traditions by bringing a contemporary spin to the Japanese beverage.”

The brand, stocked by Hedonism Wines, also promises to “demystify the beverage with a contemporary bottle design, designed by renowned Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders, as well as endlessly versatile serves that blend Eastern tradition and Western style”.

Jack Ruys, CEO of Kay Sake, commented: “It is fantastic to see sake-brewing gain recognition in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List. We are proud to be a part of this category as we bring Kay Sake to new occasions and serves whilst also celebrating its heritage and quality.”









