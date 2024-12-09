Subscriber login Close [x]
Museum Wines expands portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 December, 2024

A leading importer of premium Cape wine has agreed to represent Hazendal, a Stellenbosch farm seeking distribution in the UK.

Renowned for its tourism facilities, including an on-site hotel, golf course and restaurant, Hazendal was the first privately-owned farm to open in the Western Cape in 1699.

"One of the primary attractions to becoming the UK agent for Hazendal was the opportunity to work with Kiara Scott [pictured] again. Well deserving of her recent Winemaker of the Year accolade, Kiara is a force of nature and one of South Africa's most exciting young talents,” said Daniel Grigg, MD at Museum Wines.

“Moreover, Hazendal are giving Scott carte blanche to reimagine the brand and reposition it within the market. Everything from the winemaking approach to the brand identity and label design is being centred around her vision and I have absolute confidence that she will make Hazendal a wine estate to watch in 2025."

In addition, ex-Kanonkop winemaker Abrie Beeslaar has chosen Museum Wines to act as his official UK agent.

According to Grigg, he intends to dedicate more time to Beeslaar Wines, a boutique label founded by the eponymous winemaker in 2011.






