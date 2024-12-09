Subscriber login Close [x]
Banfi joins Hallgarten & Novum Wines

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 December, 2024

Banfi, one of Tuscany's leading producers and a stalwart of Brunello di Montalcino, has become part of the Hallgarten family.

According to the distributor, Hallgarten Wines will “exclusively represent all Banfi’s wines and family estates, coordinating distribution across the entirety of the UK’s hospitality and retail sectors”.

Credited with introducing Brunello to the US market, Banfi was founded by Italian-American brothers John and Harry Mariani in 1978.

The owners planted hundreds of acres in the diverse soils of Montalcino and its environs, producing a very singular interpretation of the Sangiovese grape.

Today, Banfi's signature style is made in the Castello di Poggio alle Mura estate, located in the southwest of Montalcino, near Sant’Angelo Scalo.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten Wines, commented: “I was absolutely enamoured when I first tasted the wines of Banfi – world-class is truly the only way to describe them. To say I am excited to welcome them into our portfolio is an understatement; I am confident there will be a huge appetite for the wines when we pour them at our Annual Tasting in January.

“Banfi is one of a number of Italian producers we are looking to introduce to our portfolio in the coming months, as we look to add greater breadth and depth in the country’s key regions. There is so much diversity in Italy, with producers across the nation creating wines that represent great value for money and styles that are perfectly suited to the UK palate, and we are determined to bring these wines to the public!”

Hallgarten's two-day trade tasting, due to take place on 27 Monday and 28 Tuesday January at Old Billingsgate, London, will feature the entire Banfi range.






