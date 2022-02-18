Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten & Novum expands its South African portfolio

Published:  18 February, 2022

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum has announced new additions to its South African portfolio, introducing Lomond Wines and Elgin Valley’s Spioenkop, which achieved a first growth classification in Tim Atkin’s South Africa 2021 Special Report.

South Africa has become one of the most popular winemaking nations in the UK. SAWIS (SA Wine Industry Information and Systems) reported that imports grew by 7% in volume and value by 23% despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020. 

As the hospitality trade gains more traction in 2022, according to CGA Group, the popularity of the South African wine sector is expected to continue growing.

Lomond Wines is within view of the sea on the slopes of the Ben Lomond Mountain in the Agulhas Plain in Cape Agulhas, being Hallgarten’s first-ever producer from the region.

Lomond has been part of a conservation program to maintain the endangered Elim Fynbos – local flora indigenous to this region, surrounding the vineyards. The Cape Floral Kingdom, as it is so aptly named, harbours over 9000 species of flora and is one of the eight heritage sites of South Africa. 

Hallgarten head of buying, Steve Daniel, said: “They are a valuable addition to our portfolio in the current climate of chronic shortages from traditional Sauvignon Blanc producing areas. In addition, their campaign to maintain the endangered Fynbos is admirable and unique.”

Spioenkop Wines was established in 2008 by ex-engineer and sommelier Koen Roose and is located in the heart of the Elgin Valley, making the most of its cool microclimate and nutrient-poor soils. The vineyards for Spioenkop are located no lower than 200 metres above sea level and are protected by a circle of mountains that keep the vines cool.

Steve Daniel added: “Koen Roose is a maverick and is not afraid to push what is possible in South Africa. He makes extreme, no-compromise wines that grab attention in South Africa and beyond. The wines are pure expressions of high altitude, cool climate winemaking.”

