Japanese sake exports grow by 6% globally

By Hamish Graham

Sake exports grew by +6% year on year for 2024 compared to the year prior, with the export value reaching 43.5bn yen (approximately £230mn) with 3.45mn cases of the rice wine reaching a record 80 countries and regions.

According to the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, both the export value and volume saw +6% year-on-year growth for 2024. The average price per unit was 1,050 yen (approximately £5.50) per 750ml. Since 2020, the number of export destinations has grown by 19.

The most notable increase in sake export value was the North American market where +27% year-on-year growth was seen for 2024. The market, which accounts for 29% of the total sake export value, saw growth, in part, due to an increase in sake sales in fine dining settings.

The Western European market, accounting for 7% of sake’s total export value, saw a +18% year-on-year growth in sales value. Other markets that saw growth included Central and Eastern Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and Latin America.

The overall Asian market, which accounts for 61% of the total export value of sake, saw a 3% drop in sales value year on year. This was largely driven by the fall seen in the Chinese market, where sales fell by -6% year on year compared to 2023. China, which accounts for 44% of the region’s sake export value, was not the only Asian market in decline with Hong Kong and Singapore seeing drops in export value too.

By contrast, South Korea saw significant growth in export value with +29% year-on-year growth seen, buoying the Asian sake market slightly.

Export value declines were also seen for the African sake market.

The encouraging global performance of Sake capped a positive for the Japanese trade. In December of last year, the “traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold in Japan" was recognised with the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage designation.









