The Malt Lounge And Bar

By Lisa Riley

THE MALT LOUNGE AND BAR

50 Great Cumberland Place, London W1H 7FD

themaltlounge.co.uk

Inspired by the best of Japanese traditions, the intimate Malt Lounge and Bar has brought a sophisticated destination offering to Marylebone, providing the perfect backdrop to indulge in world-renowned teas and a Japanese-inspired afternoon tea during the day, as well as rare Japanese and international whiskies, sake and signature cocktails infused with in-house syrups at night. Seating 30, the venue’s decor combines chic leather and wooden seating, and features elegant wood-clad walls and flooring, as well as sliding fusuma panels to enhance the space.







