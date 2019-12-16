THE MALT LOUNGE AND BAR
50 Great Cumberland Place, London W1H 7FD
themaltlounge.co.uk
Inspired by the best of Japanese traditions, the intimate Malt Lounge and Bar has brought a sophisticated destination offering to Marylebone, providing the perfect backdrop to indulge in world-renowned teas and a Japanese-inspired afternoon tea during the day, as well as rare Japanese and international whiskies, sake and signature cocktails infused with in-house syrups at night. Seating 30, the venue’s decor combines chic leather and wooden seating, and features elegant wood-clad walls and flooring, as well as sliding fusuma panels to enhance the space.