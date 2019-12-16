Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Lisa Riley

The Malt Lounge And Bar

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 December, 2019

THE MALT LOUNGE AND BAR

50 Great Cumberland Place, London W1H 7FD

themaltlounge.co.uk

Inspired by the best of Japanese traditions, the intimate Malt Lounge and Bar has brought a sophisticated destination offering to Marylebone, providing the perfect backdrop to indulge in world-renowned teas and a Japanese-inspired afternoon tea during the day, as well as rare Japanese and international whiskies, sake and signature cocktails infused with in-house syrups at night. Seating 30, the venue’s decor combines chic leather and wooden seating, and features elegant wood-clad walls and flooring, as well as sliding fusuma panels to enhance the space.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95