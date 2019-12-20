The Alchemist

By Lisa Riley

Reuters Plaza, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AJ

thealchemist.uk.com

Cocktail bar and restaurant The Alchemist has launched its biggest venue yet, in London. Situated in Canary Wharf and poised to be the company’s London flagship venue, the 6,200ft space features two outdoor terraces, a 100-cover restaurant, three bars and a “grab and go” food option, alongside The Alchemist’s signature theatrical cocktails and all-day dining menu. The latest venue, which opened its doors on 29 November, takes the group to 19 sites nationwide