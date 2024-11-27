Haut-Bailly celebrates Bordeaux first with blockchain sale

By James Lawrence

In a seminal move for the tradition-bound region, Château Haut-Bailly has become the first Bordeaux wine to be distributed on BlockBar, a global blockchain marketplace selling wines and spirits direct from producers to consumers.

Founded in 2021, the digital platform was launched with the purpose of selling non-fungible luxury assets to collectors worldwide, guaranteeing provenance in a growing direct-to-consumer market.

According to BlockBar, collectors will be able to secure some of the estate’s “most exceptional vintages in rare double magnum bottles, all of which have always rested in the Château cellars since bottling”.

The first release showcases four vintages from the last 25 years: 2000, 2005, 2009 and 2015, with each one limited to just three double magnums (3 litre bottles).

Jamie Ritchie, COO at BlockBar, commented: “Direct from the Cellars means that these wines have always been stored in perfect condition at the cellars of Château Haut Bailly, so the provenance and condition of these wines is the best you can possibly get and using BlockBar’s transparent and traceable blockchain technology, each owner can verify the provenance and authenticity back to the Château.”

Located in Pessac-Léognan, Haut-Bailly was purchased by banker Robert Wilmers in 1998 from New York State.

The estate's vineyards include a notable parcel of 120-year-old vines, reflecting a legacy of quality dating back centuries.








