Five minutes with Talal Madi, Ixsir

By James Bayley
Published:  03 December, 2024

Over a preview of Ixsir’s 2024 vintage, the Lebanese winery’s CEO shares some insights with James Bayley.

The ongoing regional conflicts, especially in areas like the Bekaa Valley and South Lebanon, have presented constant challenges. Bombings and heightened tension in proximity to our vineyards raised real concerns, but despite this, we managed to protect our harvest. Early harvesting was crucial to avoid potential risks posed by the instability, ensuring the grapes were safely secured in the cellar before the situation escalated further.

With the harvest three weeks ahead of schedule, we encountered a shorter vegetative cycle. There were concerns about producing an overly structured, monolithic vintage due to the compressed timeline. To address this, we employed a soft extraction approach, which helped maintain balance and depth in the wine, avoiding a dense, one-dimensional outcome.

Lebanon’s socio-economic challenges have only intensified, and while this has impacted daily operations, the resilience of our team and our strategic planning have been pivotal. We adapted by minimising on-site vineyard visits, relying on our extensive vineyard data to manage from a distance where possible. This ensured the continuity of our harvest, even under difficult conditions.

The 2024 vintage stands in contrast to the subtle elegance of 2023. Winemaker Gabriel Rivero described this year’s wine as “more expressive”, with added fattiness and tension that provide a dynamic profile. White wines from this year are highly aromatic, and red wines, still undergoing malolactic fermentation, already exhibit remarkable finesse and elegance.




