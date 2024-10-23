Subscriber login Close [x]
Humble Grape strengthens sales team with David Green appointment

By James Bayley
Published:  23 October, 2024

London-based wine bar and retailer Humble Grape is bolstering its retail and B2B operations with the appointment of David Green as director of sales.

Green brings nearly three decades of experience in the drinks industry, having successfully led sales teams across both B2B and retail. His career includes a significant period at Majestic Wines, where he advanced from a shop floor role to managing key wholesale accounts. He also spent a decade at United Wineries, developing robust sales channels for both trade and consumers in the UK, and most recently, contributed to the growth of Petersham Cellar.

In his new position, Green (pictured) will focus on strengthening relationships with Humble Grape's trade clients, which include prominent names like JKS Restaurants, Hawksmoor and Bone Daddies, while expanding the reach of the company’s curated range of sustainable and distinctive wines.

Commenting on his appointment, Green said: “I'm thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Humble Grape. The company has a strong reputation in the market, and I look forward to bringing my experience to support their ambitious growth plans. We aim to not only build on our existing relationships but also to explore new opportunities to expand Humble Grape’s footprint in both retail and B2B sectors.”

Humble Grape is known for importing wines from small, family-run vineyards across the globe, with a focus on biodynamic, organic and sustainable winemaking. These boutique producers form the core of the company’s offering.

The company operates sites in Battersea, Canary Wharf, Crouch End, Fleet Street, Islington and Liverpool Street.



